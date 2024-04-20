Local business man Steve Glenn passes away after a short illness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve was a businessman in Sleaford and Grantham for many years, was well known, respected and loved by many people.

He was a wonderful family man who leaves his mother (Mavis), wife (Caroline), brother (Chris), children (Rehanna, Matthew, Edward, Sophie and Harry) and grandchildren (Harvey, Oliver, Tobias, Henry, Arthur and Nellie).

The funeral was held at St Botolph’s Church, Quarrington on March 26 where many family, friends, former colleagues and clients gathered to pay their respects. Private cremation followed and then a celebration of Steve's life at Belton Park Golf Club.

Stephen Henry Glenn.