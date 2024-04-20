Local business man Steve Glenn passes away after a short illness
Steve was a businessman in Sleaford and Grantham for many years, was well known, respected and loved by many people.
He was a wonderful family man who leaves his mother (Mavis), wife (Caroline), brother (Chris), children (Rehanna, Matthew, Edward, Sophie and Harry) and grandchildren (Harvey, Oliver, Tobias, Henry, Arthur and Nellie).
The funeral was held at St Botolph’s Church, Quarrington on March 26 where many family, friends, former colleagues and clients gathered to pay their respects. Private cremation followed and then a celebration of Steve's life at Belton Park Golf Club.
Belton Park Golf Club was a huge part of Steve's life where he had been captain of the club and then went on to be chairman. His family felt he would have been extremely proud to have known that so many former captains of the club lined the path on his entry to the church.