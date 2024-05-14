Local community music charity is looking for their next CEO.
Formed in 1998 to enhance, enable and encourage music-making throughout Lincolnshire communities, soundLINCS is a not-for-profit community music organisation seeking to unleash potential through music through a programme of high-quality and innovative music making opportunities, operating across the East Midlands.
Working in partnership with local, regional and national organisations, soundLINCS provides and develops high quality and innovative music-making opportunities and training for all ages and communities.
Over the years, soundLINCS has built a national reputation for delivery and training work around Musical Inclusion, working closely with participants and staff across a wide range of strands, including soundLINCS UpBEAT! music and mental health service, heritage, early years, looked after children, youth justice services, hospitals, young parents, special education needs, older adults and rural isolation.
This is an exciting opportunity for an inspirational and passionate individual to lead an organisation that plays a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of the region.
For further information and an application pack, visit our website - http://www.soundlincs.org/about-us/work-with-us/
Completed application forms to be returned to [email protected]
Closing date: 12 noon 14th June 2024