Local community music charity is looking for their next CEO.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 26 years of exceptional success, soundLINCS is looking for their next CEO to continue their excellent success story and to drive forward the vision and ambition of the organisation and further build their reputation as one of Lincolnshire’s leading community providers.

Formed in 1998 to enhance, enable and encourage music-making throughout Lincolnshire communities, soundLINCS is a not-for-profit community music organisation seeking to unleash potential through music through a programme of high-quality and innovative music making opportunities, operating across the East Midlands.

Working in partnership with local, regional and national organisations, soundLINCS provides and develops high quality and innovative music-making opportunities and training for all ages and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, soundLINCS has built a national reputation for delivery and training work around Musical Inclusion, working closely with participants and staff across a wide range of strands, including soundLINCS UpBEAT! music and mental health service, heritage, early years, looked after children, youth justice services, hospitals, young parents, special education needs, older adults and rural isolation.

soundLINCS is a not-for-profit community music organisation unleashing potential through music by de

This is an exciting opportunity for an inspirational and passionate individual to lead an organisation that plays a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of the region.

For further information and an application pack, visit our website - http://www.soundlincs.org/about-us/work-with-us/

Completed application forms to be returned to [email protected]