Fairburn’s Poppy Jones talking to Halton Holegate pupils.

It was back to class for a former pupil who gave a presentation about where a cracking British breakfast staple comes from, thanks to the Lincolnshire egg firm where she now works.

To mark British Food Fortnight, pupils from Halton Holegate Church of England Primary School in Spilsby were visited by Poppy Jones, who now works for the Burgh-le-Marsh-based farming company Fairburn’s.

National Egg and Poultry Young Farmer of the Year winner Poppy, 22, gave pupils the lowdown on how eggs are produced, what chickens eat and the importance of supporting British farmers.

Poppy said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to meet pupils at my old primary school and I had a great time telling them all about my job and how I got into farming. The children were really knowledgeable on the whole subject of eggs and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for a very memorable visit. I hope that what we talked about might inspire some of the children to think about a career in food and farming when they’re older.”

Halton Holegate headmaster Richard Baldock said: “‘It was great to have Poppy come to our school, to show the children everything that goes into getting an egg into supermarkets. I also learnt something new - it was all very interesting.”

Fairburn’s Eggs is an official supporter of Love British Food which runs British Food Fortnight, the annual celebration of the diverse and delicious food that Britain produces. Earlier this month, the company – which is celebrating its 73rd anniversary this year – also took part in the 2024 Lincolnshire Day Schools Event at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Over 900 primary school children from all over the Lincolnshire area gathered to learn more about the county and everything it is famous for, with workshops showcasing the county’s food, farming, sustainability, businesses and much more. Fairburn’s was invited to take part in the annual event, where Fairburn’s staff members ran the company’s interactive stand, giving children the chance to weigh and grade eggs and find out more about how this favourite breakfast food goes from farm to fork.