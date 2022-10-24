Dick Edginton.

On Monday, Sunak, who lost to Liz Truss in the summer, became the United Kingdom’s fifth Prime Minister to be appointed since the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum.

Members of local political parties were quick to respond to the shock resignation on Thursday of Liz Truss just 44 days after taking over from Boris Johnson – achieving the legacy of being the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Local Conservatives pledged their support to their Party, underlining the importance of “delivering its 2019 manifesto”.

However, Boston and Skegness Labour members described the Government as “shambolic”, calling for a general election.

As candidates to replace Liz Truss emerged, with just a day to the nominations deadline on Monday to go, there was more clarity over who was going to be the TV’s next Dr Who than the next PM.

However, Boris Johnson ruled himself out of a big return about the same time as David Tennant emerged as making a surprise comeback as Dr Who, replacing Jodie Whittaker.

Back to Westminster, this left a two-horse race between Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who dropped out minutes before the nomination deadline.

In the days running up to the announcement of who the new Prime Minister would be. the local MP’s – Matt Warman for Boston and Skegness and Victoria Atkins for Horncastle and Louth, including Spilsby – kept out of the political turmoil that was unfolding.

We had seen Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced her departure from Truss’ Cabinet, as claims emerge of chaos and “bullying” during a parliamentary vote.

Then there was more disarray with reports of the apparent resignation of Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker in a row over a contentious vote on fracking, only to later confirmed they had both remained in their posts.

However, a statement emerged from Victoria Atkins just hours before Rishi Sunak was declared the new Prime Minister.

Victoria Atkins – who was Justice Minister under Ms Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson before resigning in July alongside dozens of others due to the “fractured values” that occurred during Mr Johnson’s leadership – had earlier reaffirmed her support for Rishi Sunak after backing him in the previous leadership race.

She said: “I am continuing to support Rishi to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

"He has a track record in steering us through tough economic times and can unite the party and our country.”

Matt Warman, however, had not pledged an allegiance before the announcement but was known to have supported Rishi Sunak during the summer.

Local Conservatives, however, said it was important the Government fulfilled its 2019 manifesto.

Coun Dick Edginton, Chairman of the Skegness Consevative Branch, said: "Liz Truss' resignation was expected given the political situation.

"It is important that the Conservative Party fulfils its 2019 manifesto because there is so much work to be done both at home and abroad.