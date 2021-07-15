Local produce on the menu at Epworth FoodFest

Epworth FoodFest.

More than 20 stallholders are set to serve up fabulous food at the special event, which takes place at from 12noon to 8pm on Friday July 30 at the Church Street car park in Epworth.

Hungry visitors will be able to sample a huge variety of food including paella and stone-baked pizza from Koko Leaf, hog roast from Hepys, gyros from Brads, pie and mash from Pie-o-neers and bratwurst sausages from Come Dine With Me.

People with a sweet tooth will also be well catered for, with crepes and milkshakes from Dessert Works, ice cream from Tuckers, and cakes from Isle Cakes and Bakes.

Alongside the food, the FoodFest promises a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. A number of local shops will be staying open to welcome customers and there’ll be the opportunity to take photos with Bumblebee.

The FoodFest takes place as the council launches the Government-supported ‘Welcome back’ campaign, encouraging people to return to the high streets, shop local and support businesses.

Regional produce will be showcased at the Epworth event, with people able to buy and locally reared meat from Stecking Farm and Middleton Meats.

A range of measures have been introduced to keep visitors safe, including one-way systems, social distancing signage and hand sanitiser on entry and exit.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – rural, said: “The council’s Food Festival events are always popular with residents and with good reason; they offer a great selection of food and local produce to enjoy in our beautiful market towns.

“The pandemic has been challenging for North Lincolnshire’s independent businesses, but with restrictions lifting, this is a brilliant opportunity to get out into our community and show our support to the stallholders, enjoying a bite to eat and visiting the Epworth retailers.”