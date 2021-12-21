Christopher Dickinson and Joshua Jackson with festive hampers. EMN-211214-132827001

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA ) – the charity that supports the RAF community – is distributing the gifts to 23 UK and overseas RAF stations to remind workers that their efforts are appreciated by the nation.

Personnel at RAF Coningsby, as well as Cranwell, Digby, Scampton and Waddington, will receive hampers containing biscuits, jams, stationery and other treats as a thank-you to the servicemen and women for their hard work over the festive season.

RAF Association wellbeing services officer Cleo Whitehead said this would be the charity’s biggest-ever Christmas parcel distribution.

“What began as a mainly UK-focused project in 2019, when 484 boxes were distributed, has rapidly expanded to now reach over 1,200 men and women,” she said.

“The RAF is here for us all year round whenever we need them. The parcels are just a small way in which we can recognise and say thank you to all those who are on duty at home and abroad this Christmas.”

Flights from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, will transport more than 130 parcels to personnel working in Cyprus and other overseas locations.

Flight Sergeant Jane Corban, based in community support at RAF Brize Norton, said: “Many men and women will be working away from home, in some cases very far from home, this Christmas Day.