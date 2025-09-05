Local talent win chance in spotlight at East Coast Pride

All performers at East Coast Pride's Got Talent. Credit: Millie Faye

Local performers have won the chance to be in the spotlight at East Coast Pride after a talent show was held ahead of the forthcoming festival in Skegness.

East Coast Pride’s Got Talent lit and filled up The Suncastle in Skegness on Monday, showcasing an incredible evening of local talent, community spirit, and celebration.

Performers competed across two categories – Under 17 and Over 17 – playing to a full crowd in a fabulous local hospitality business.

In addition to their Main Stage slots, winners received special prizes kindly donated by Fantasy Island, Coastal Caravan Breaks, and Lilac Mai Photography.

The event also raised over £700 for East Coast Pride, helping the charity continue its mission of inclusion, celebration, and community support across Lincolnshire.

A particularly moving moment came when Barry Signed Song delivered a powerful BSL performance of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’. Inspired, judge and Pride performer Jenna G invited Barry to join them on the Main Stage at East Coast Pride 2025 to provide live BSL interpretation of their performance of Pink Pony Club.

Barry's performance alongside Jenna G will be at 1.15 PM on the Pride Park Stage, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks.

Amy Basker, Chairperson for East Coast Pride, commented on the night: “The level of talent displayed was on another level — it was a night full of celebration, diversity, and inclusion. The room was overflowing with community spirit, and we couldn’t have asked for two more deserving winners.”

East Coast Pride extends its thanks to all the contestants from across Lincolnshire for sharing their talent and energy. The charity would also like to thank every volunteer who supported the event, including the fabulous Neil Thomas who hosted the evening free of charge.

Winners were:

• Under 17 - Rising Stars (Romany, Bella and Riley)

• Over 17 – Sophie Littlewood

Runners Up:

• Under 17 – Melodie Eyley

• Over 17 – Veon Brat

East Coast Pride is excited to welcome Rising Stars to perform at 11.25am and Sophie Littlewood to perform at 2.50pm on Saturday, September 13 in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

