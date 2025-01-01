Locals to take over bowling greens in Skegness this year

Councillors have approved an application from the North Parade Bowling Green Association to take over the greens.

A community group is set to take control of the management of the bowling greens in Skegness later this year.

In June, East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) said it was planning to cut maintenance at the greens on North Parade because it was too expensive and delivered little financial return.

However, councillors have now approved an application from the North Parade Bowling Green Association which is made up of local residents, businesses and bowls clubs.

Under the agreement, the council would be responsible for structural elements at the venue with the new association looking after the greens.

ELDC also agreed to grant £100,000 over five years, with £30,000 allocated in year one, decreasing to £12,000 in year five, to help put the association on a "firm footing".

Campaigners had argued the competition-level venue, which hosts the annual national championships of the English Bowls Federation (EBF), attracted large numbers of visitors to the resort each year.

Town councillor and association chairman Steve O'Dare welcomed the news told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he hoped the lease would start in April.

He said: "It will allow the two resident bowls clubs to continue playing on the greens and the venue to remain the home of the EBF national championships."

He said 2025 would mark 70 years of the week-long competition being held in Skegness.

"This along with two other annual competitions that attract bowlers from around the country brings great benefit to the local economy and the competitions would have been sorely missed," he added.

Councillor Tom Ashton, portfolio holder for planning at ELDC, told the meeting: "It's good to see local individuals coming together to make something happen.

"I hope that it's a success story, not just for this council but for Skegness."