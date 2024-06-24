Long-established club rebrands as Louth Social Club

Committee members of the newly-rebranded Louth Social Club. Photos: John Aron Photography

​​One of the country’s longest running clubs is undergoing a rebrand in a bid to attract new members.

​​As previously reported in the Louth Leader, Louth Conservative Working Men’s Club, established in February 1874 on Queen Street, is the second oldest working men’s club in the UK, closely behind Holbeck’s club in Leeds, which was established in 1871.

In recent years the club has seen members dwindle, to the extent that the club was in danger of closure last year.

Manager Steph Vines said that while it's always quiet at this time of year, member numbers are still low and in a bid to shed the stereotype of being exclusively for men, the club has now rebranded as Louth Social Club to become more of a community hub.

Jake Cartwright, 12, plays pool at Louth Social Club.

"We wanted to get away from being a Conservative Club for Men, because we’re neither,” she said, “Everyone is welcome and we want to open up the club for everyone because ‘social’ says it’s for all.”

Louth Social Club is aiming to start up a youth darts and pool teams for youngsters aged between 11 and 16, with practices held on a Monday evening between 6pm and 10pm, and parents are invited along as well to enjoy the social evening while their youngsters practice.

Youngsters on the teams can also come in during opening hours to practice.

There are future plans to host bingo and poker nights at the club as well, with dates to be confirmed, as well as possible quiz nights at a later date.

"If we get enough new members in, we also want to hear what they want to have,” Steph said, “If there’s something they want, we will see if we can organise it because we want to be able to do things they want to see.”

Steph said that the committee also want to offer the social club as a community hub, with local charities and chariable groups invited to use their upstairs function room for free.

"We’re hoping that if we raise the profile of the club and are able to be a community hub, we can apply for grants and make the club more accessible with a stair lift and convert the toilet downstairs into a disabled toilet.”

