Long standing Gainsborough business says move to new premise was thanks to Levelling Up Fund

A long standing business that has been in Gainsborough for 125-year-old has settled into its new premises in the town’s Market Place.

Last year, the family-led firm Horsely’s moved into the former Savers site next door to the new Savoy cinema.

With support from the Levelling Up Fund, the business was able to move from their existing store in Church Street to the primely located store in the Market Place and had support for its internal and shop front renovation.

As part of the works to the front of the shop, they reinstated the shop’s awning which gives the exterior of the shop a charming and traditional feel that perfectly encapsulates the character of the Market Place.

Dave Horsely outside Horsely's new Market Place premises

The shop front will soon be complete with a natural stone surround to compliment its vibrant blue exterior.

Dave Horsely said their experience in accessing the grants was “really good.”

He said: “Abbie and Wendy were really helpful from the start. They explained what was available and what wasn’t available, went through it all and helped with getting architects in and getting quotes.”

Like other investors in the area, the business was keen to make the move into the Market Place because the exciting transformations and developments happening around the town centre.

He said: “We chose the Market Place to get more presence in the town centre. We like how the Market Place is shaping up, when the cinema gets open, it will be a nice sopping environment for people to walk in and say ‘wow this is nice,’ compared to other towns that don’t have a lot of improvements happening.

“They’ll look at Gainsborough and see that there’s been investment and take more positives than negatives.”

Speaking about the Market Place, Dave said: “It is looking brilliant. A lot of people come into the Market Place and say ‘wow, I haven’t been here for a long time and it’s looking great.’

“There’s the new canopy across the other side of the where Alfie’s is, the table and chairs makes it more of a destination to come and have a brew and sit down.”

Since 1902, Horsleys has served its customers with bedding, furnishing and carpets and much more.

During this time, the Horsley family has experienced plenty of change within the town and are excited by the current developments and would encourage any investors to consider Gainsborough.

Dave said: “It is definitely worth a punt. It’s a town on the up, there’s a lot of new housing estates, the population is expanding and there’s a lot more people about.

“If you’re an out-of-town business looking to expand, you should definitely look at Gainsborough.”