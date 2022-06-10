Long to 'Rain' over us.......

Things got underway on Thursday at 2pm in the market place, with the official Jubilee Proclamation made by town crier William Smith.

A crowd gathered around the town’s golden lion, which commemorates Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

On Thursday evening, Town Mayor Jon Wright lit the beacon during an event held at The Rock Foundation premises in Grimsby Road.

Caistor & District Lions made sure everyone could party on Friday and Saturday, with the welcome return of their beer festival.

The ‘Jubilee Weekender’ event saw more than 30 ales on offer, together with ciders and lager, and a well produced booklet gave tasting notes.

Entry to the event included a souvenir glass and proceeds will go to support local charities and good causes through the Lions community fund.

Lions President Andy Gutherson said: “We believe we again offered a great mix of beers and entertainment for people to enjoy.

"As in previous years, we had our specially brewed Citizen Caine, in recognition of the long service to the town of Alan Caine.

"As the beer festival was just two days of the four-day jubilee weekend, it is the sort of weekend Alan would have loved.

"Thanks go to everyone involved, our sponsors and all those attending.”

Events culminated on Sunday with an event in South Street Park, organised by the Caistor Goes committee,

Thankfully, the beer festival marquees were on hand to keep people dry, as they ate their picnics and listened to the music of Market Rasen Town Band.

Bridget Turner had made some special jubilee cakes, which were shared by all.

The event finished off with a parade, led by the giants of Earthbound Misfits and a huge dragon..

Chairman of the Caistor Goes committee, Carol Mackenzie was delighted with how the day went.

She said: “Massive thanks to everyone who supported us by helping, donating, providing and attending the Caistor Goes event.

“The committee is so appreciative of everyone, it was a fantastic afternoon.”

1. Beer Festival The Scout group did a roaring trade on their candy floss stand Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Parade finale Rain couldn't spoil the parade Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Dragon alert The Caistor parade finale Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Oyez! Oyez! Town Crier William Smith and bell-ringer Jude made the proclamation in the market place Photo: Dianne Tuckett