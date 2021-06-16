Look for a Book event in Gainsborough to encourage children to get reading this summer

Look for a Book Gainsborough is a community event where children's books are hidden around the town for children to find and enjoy.

So far two hunts took place during Easter and May Half Term and the event has proven to be a big hit.

The Summer Book Hunt will be running throughout the school summer holidays.

Children with the books they have found

The books used for the event are via The Happy Rainbow Book Shop, ran by local mum Kate Simmonds.

Kate said: “As an Independent Usborne Organiser we can use brand new, high quality books from the very popular children's book publisher's Usborne.

“We're hoping to raise money to purchase lots of books for the event, our last two events saw more than 200 books, per event, being hidden for children and our hope is to be able to buy more than this for the summer event so it is bigger and better than ever.”

The event first came about because Kate wanted to expand her online book business however it soon became about more than that.

Kate said: “After the first event I realised that I enjoyed doing it more for the fact that it was making children smile, getting children reading, and also getting out and about with their families.

"As a mother of two myself I understand how important reading is for children, but also a fun activity to enjoy with families. I also found that the children weren’t just happy to find the books but also they really enjoyed re-hiding them as well.

"They have the option to keep the books but parents told me that the children really wanted to read them and re-hide them again for somebody else to find.

"There has been a few stories of incredible kindness from children too when they have given books to younger siblings, neighbours, or just another child they’ve come across while out hunting.

“When I ran the first event it soon became clear that I wasn’t going to be able to hide all the books myself, I had never imagined the event was going to become so popular, so I asked for help from the community and between ten to 20 volunteers helped me during both events by hiding books across the town, including the surrounding villages including Scotton, Scotter, Northorpe, Blyton, Morton and Lea.

“For the May Half Term event I asked if local businesses would like to sponsor books, and we had Councillors Trevor Young and Matthew Boles, businesses including Horseleys, Stallard and Kane Associates, to name a few, getting involved.

"The option to sponsor will also be available for the upcoming summer event too.

“This time I am also asking if local schools and nurseries would like to get involved, by supplying them with a box of books to hide and posters to display in the schools.

“During the events we ask that parents share photos of their child finding a book, and it is so lovely to see all of the happy smiling children.”

To get involved find “Look For a Book Gainsborough” on Facebook where all the information can be found, there is a link to donate towards the cost of books and when the summer event starts clues to where the books are hidden will be posted online.