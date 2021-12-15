Look out for Santa as he tours Caistor area

Caistor Lions will be helping Santa tour the area

Santa’s tour is always popular and he will have a tracker on board so everyone can follow his progress on the Caistor Lions’ Facebook page when he is out and about.

His planned programme for the next two weeks is: Thursday, December 16 - Caistor Roman Walk at 5pm, then North Kelsey from 6.30pm; Friday, December 17 - Laceby village centre, starting from Laceby Motors at 6pm; Saturday, December 18 - Keelby, starting from Cotham Gardens at 5pm; Monday, December 20 - Laceby, starting from Butt Lane at 6pm; Tuesday, December 21 - Caistor, starting from Saxon Way at 5pm.

Follow the page to see where he gets to so that you can see him in person

There will also be short visits to small villages on Sunday, December 19.

These village visits will last approximately 15 minutes and timings are as follows: Nettleton Salutation Inn - 4.30pm; Rothwell centre - 5pm; Swallow Village Hall - 5.30pm; Swallow Inn - 6pm; Great Limber Village Hall - 6.30pm; Bigby village green - 7pm; Searby Village Hall 7.20pm; Owmby village - 7.45pm; Grasby Cross Keys - 8pm; Caistor White Hart - 8.30pm.