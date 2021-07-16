Looking ahead to exciting events in Mablethorpe

The Carnival Queen handover will take place in Mablethorpe at the end of this month

At the event, there will be fireworks, entertainment, and a market (running from 10am-4pm). Those who would like a £20 stall on that day should call 07504 066951.

The organisers are also looking for princes, princesses and maids of honour. Volunteers should ring the same number.

The event is taking place ahead of the big carnival parade with a flypast and fireworks, on Saturday September 18.