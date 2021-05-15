Sir Roderick David Stewart CBE (born 10 January 1945) is a British rock and pop singer, songwriter, and record producer. EMN-210513-120214001

Looking back: The time iconic rock stars performed in a Lincolnshire field

For hundreds of years, the only music that could be heard in the hamlet of Tupholme came from monks in the local abbey.

All that changed in 1972 when on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend when sheep were turfed out of their field and replaced by more than 50,000 rock fans. The Great Western Festival had arrived. The four day event featured some of the music industry’s biggest names. Here are some pictures from that event 49 years ago.

British rock group Humble Pie. Left to right: Steve Marriott (1947 - 1991), Jerry Shirley, Greg Ridley and Clem Clempson. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

English rock group Slade rose to prominence during the glam rock era in the early 1970s. Left to right: drummer Don Powell, bassist Jim Lea, singer Noddy Holder and guitarist Dave Hill. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Steve Mariott is lead singer of Humble Pie, a former Mod icon, he turned to heavy metal in the 70s

English singer and musician Ray Jackson performing with Lindisfarne. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

