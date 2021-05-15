Looking back: The time iconic rock stars performed in a Lincolnshire field
For hundreds of years, the only music that could be heard in the hamlet of Tupholme came from monks in the local abbey.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 5:00 am
All that changed in 1972 when on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend when sheep were turfed out of their field and replaced by more than 50,000 rock fans. The Great Western Festival had arrived. The four day event featured some of the music industry’s biggest names. Here are some pictures from that event 49 years ago.
