Looking to find your'elf in Thimbleby!

Hattie Todd age 8 taking part in the Thimbleby elf scavenger hunt. Photos: John Aron Photography

Thimbleby saw an elf scavenger hunt take place on Saturday (December 2) throughout the village to help Father Christmas find the various items misplaced from his sleigh during turbulence, raising money for the village’s hall.

To warm up, the hall served plenty of hot drinks, mulled wine, and refreshments served by volunteers.

The weather saw snow falling down overnight, but organiser Dominic Hinkins said there was still an excellent turn-out and the children who took part had a good time finding the various items wrapped up around the village:​

Henry Green 12, Elton Rawdon 9 weeks and Francesca Green on the elf hunt.

“It was a lovely community day – it was great that so many homes in the village put in so much effort on their individual displays!

"Even the horses in their paddock got involved with their special Christmas jumpers,” he said.