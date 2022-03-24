Looking to the past with Lysaghts train at Caistor meeting

The Lysaghts TRain

The event will take place in the Alan Caine Suite of the town hall next Thursday, March 24, starting at 7pm.

Local historian Alan Dennis was contacted by a man called Danny Turner who had purchased the engine, carriages and track that ran around the Lysaghts social club site.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan said: “The whole set up is in a poor condition, but Danny is renovating it to use at “Daniel’s Fun Farm” at Wylam, Northumberland. The idea is the passengers will travel around the farm on the train viewing the animals that include deer and meerkats.

“Danny is hoping to create an information board explaining the history of the train and the Nettleton Mines.”

Danny will be at the meeting next week.

Stewart Squires will also be there to give a short history of the Nettleton Mine’s trains, along with Kat Perry, who was manager of Lysaghts.

The evening will include films of the train and the popular Lysaghts Gala from back in the 1990s.

Alan added: “We also want to hear people’s memories of the mines and Lysaghts.

“We know there are many people locally who have fond memories and to share.”

The meeting will start at 7pm and admission is £3 per person, which includes refreshments.

○ For those interested in the history of the area, go along to the public launch of the new Caistor Local History Society in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre on Wednesday, March 30, starting at 7pm.