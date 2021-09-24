‘Loony’ party conference comes to Louth

Peter Hill and Alan Hope, pictured outside the Fairfield Enterprise Centre in Louth early last year.

Conference events will take place at Cobbles Bar and My Father’s Moustache on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Alan Hope (better known as ‘Howling Laud Hope’), pictured above (right), is the long-standing leader of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

He was elected as joint leader of the party back in 1999 following the tragic death of the party’s famous founder, Screaming Lord Sutch.

Alan initially co-led the party alongside his pet cat, Catmando, until the feline’s untimely death in a car accident in 2002, at which point Hope became sole leader.

Last February, Alan was welcomed to Louth by perennial local candidate Peter Hill (‘The Iconic Arty Pole’), before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

At the last General Election, in December 2019, Peter secured more than one thousand votes - the party’s best performance in a General Election since 1992.