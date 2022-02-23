Lost seal pup strays almost mile into back garden of Skegness hotelier

The seal pup found in a back garden in Skegness.

Maria Biddall and her family had been busily packing to go on holiday when she squealed with surprise to see the small black pup in the garden of their home down Gibraltar Road.

Husband John Biddall, who owns the Vine Hotel and other seaside venues, said he went to see what was happening and couldn’t believe it.

"We live close to the nature reserve and have had deer, snakes, pheasants, ferrets and all sorts of wildlife in the garden,” he said.

The seal in the Biddall's back garden.

"Most recently we had a five-month-old kitten which we reported on social media and was able to reunite with its owner from Friskney.

"But we have never seen a seal before.

"It was very small – just over two foot long – and clearly exhausted.

"It’s hard to work out how it got there because we are two-thirds of a mile from the beach.

"The only way would be across the golf course or along the river where the boat are.

"Then it must have entered the back garden where the fence had blown down during the storm - that’s the only way it could have got there.

"Luckily, I know the owners of Natureland so got in touch and also rang Lincolnshire Police.

"I have a friend who knows about animals and so he gave us some advice abd we gave the seal some mackerel to keep it going. Then two lovely people from Natureland came to take it away.

"They do such amazing work at the seal sanctuary and, since our discovery, Maria has signed up to make a regular donation .

"We’ve been told the seal is doing well and they have called it Vine or Viney as Natureland’s theme this year is restaurants.”

Ella Yeadon of Skegness Natureland said it was very long journey into the back garden for such a small seal pup which weighs just 12kg.

"The baby seal pup is doing very well, they are very cute and very dark.

"I think it was a big surprise for everyone!