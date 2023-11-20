A two day Christmas Lights Festival was held in Gainsborough

The event was the perfect way for residents to get in the festive spirit, which included some traditional carol singing on the main stage with performances from local school children, the Rock Choir and other amazing acts.

Isabelle Shannon, eight, was part of the choir from Benjamin Adlard School in Gainsborough who performed Christmas songs for the crowds.

She said: “It was super fun singing on stage, I loved singing all the songs.”

Coun Paul Key, who is both a West Lindsey district councillor and a Gainsborough town councillor, handed out selection boxes to the children’s choirs.

He said: “The singing was fantastic from the schools who really went above and beyond. I think it’s really helped to get people into the Christmas spirit.”

Families soaked up the atmosphere as the children were able to enjoy free rides throughout the two days, including a carousel, swing boats and challenge themselves to have a go at the High Stricker to win a medal.

The event, which was a partnership between West Lindsey District Council and Gainsborough Town Council, was made extra special thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Coun James Plaistow, deputy mayor of the town council, who attended the event, said: “There was lots of activities in the Market Place and it was so good to see it extremely well attended, it has been such a good atmosphere.”

There was also a festive snow globe, which was the perfect backdrop for those festive pictures.

Visitors were also able to keep warm with a hot chocolate and tuck into some delicious food, thanks to an array of traders who supported the event as well as start their Christmas shopping by popping into the local shops or stopping buy some of the specialist traders for those little gifts.

