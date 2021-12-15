Lots of festive fun at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard at Christmas market

Food and gift stalls – and children’s rides – packed the Market Square and a visit from panto stars, including former EastEnders’ favourite Cheryl Fergison, added to the excitement.

And this weekend, Marshall’s Yard invites shoppers can take a selfie with an ‘elfie’ during their Christmas shopping trip.

On Sunday, December 19, the centre will receive a visit from a cheeky elf in the fountain area, between 10am and noon, where she will be posing for elfie selfies and spreading some elf magic and Christmas cheer.

Four-year-old twins Harper and Darcey Blakley enjoying the rides

In addition, visit the Gainsborough shopping plaza on Saturday, December 18, when the Gainsborough Salvation Army brass band will be performing some festive music.

And for shoppers wishing to stock up on Christmas presents, don’t forget to visit the Christmas pop up stalls in the fountain area this weekend.

On Saturday, Charlotte Shearwood of Eco-Natural Beauty will be selling her range of handmade bath and body products.

Meanwhile, local trader Rebecca Pearson, of Ickle Tickle Home Scents, will be bringing her gorgeous wax melts, reed diffusers and gift ware on Saturday and Sunday.

Not forgetting the traditional German sausage stall in the fountain area will be opening its doors once again.

The live entertainment is part of Marshall’s Yard Festive Fun, a programme of events running each weekend until Christmas at Marshall’s Yard.

Charlotte Toplass, from Marshall’s Yard centre management team, said: “We’re delighted to continue Marshall’s Yard Festive Fun this season.

“Come along and enjoy the live music, grab a selfie with our ‘elfie, and check out our Christmas pop up stalls.

“Plus don’t forget to pay a visit to our brand new store JYSK and grab a bite to eat and a cocktail at the newly opened Caldero Lounge. There really is something for here for all shoppers.”