Lots to do in Gainsborough this festive season to help get into the Christmas spirit

Soak up the festive atmosphere with great events throughout the holiday season, indulge in delicious food and drink or take time to discover the town’s fascinating past, including Gainsborough Old Hall.

This remarkable hidden gem in plain sight reflects over 500 years of history in its walls, stop by Gainsborough Heritage Centre and experience Gainsborough’s history through period displays or plan a visit to Gainsborough Model Railway to see one of the largest hand-built model railways depicting the East Coast Main Line from Kings Cross to Leeds Central.

Events include Christmas Lights Festival at Gainsborough Market Place and Market Street and Marshall’s Yard Launches Christmas on Friday, November 17, to Saturday, November 18; Santa’s Grotto at Marshall’s Yard from Saturday, November 18, to Friday, December 22; Gainsborough Old Hall’s Christmas Market on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair at Meggy Moo on North Street, Gainsborough on Sunday, November 25; Christmas Craft Fair at the Old Nick Theatre on Saturday, December 2; Christmas Craft Fair at All Saints Church on Saturday, December 2; Gainsborough Model Railway Open Day on Sunday, December 3; Christmas Farmers’ and Craft Market on Saturday, December 9; Christmas Tree Festival on Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17; Ho Ho Ho Grotto at The Riverside Room, on Bridge Street, on Sunday, December 17 and ​​​​​Gainsborough Model Railway Open Day on Friday, December 29, and Saturday, December 30.