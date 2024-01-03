Lottery boost for Rasen community group

​A Market Rasen community group is celebrating after being accepted for a fundraising scheme which will mean they can support even more local residents – but they need your help to do it.

Since Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) was set up in 2018, it has been at the heart of the community helping residents in a variety of ways – from supplying food banks to planting community gardens and running a uniform bank to buying school benches, as well as, of course, playing a major role in supporting residents during the covid lockdown.

The MRAG volunteers rely on donations from the community, as well as their own fundraising, and now they have been accepted for the West Lindsey Lottery scheme.

The group’s co-founder, Julie Lambie, said: “I was quite shocked when I found out we had been accepted. To be honest, I didn’t know the lottery existed until I saw something by chance in a newsletter. We decided to apply for it and were really excited when we got the news to say we were in it. It is an easy way for us to raise money to continue our work and we hope people will support us.”

MRAG has its own lottery page

The West Lindsey Lottery supports a number of good causes across the district and is drawn weekly.

To support MRAG, tickets can be purchased on line via https://www.westlindseylottery.co.uk/support/market-rasen-action-group . MRAG is also placing leaflets in local shops which have a QR code on them.