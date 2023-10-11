The MP for Louth and Horncastle has launched a children’s Christmas card competition once again.

Victoria Atkins MP is running the competition for primary school aged children in the constituency of Louth & Horncastle, encouraging youngsters to create a design for her official 2023 Christmas card.

This will be sent out to other Members of Parliament – including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – and lots of people across the constituency.

Victoria Atkins MP said: “During my Christmas Card Competition last year, I was blown away by the creativity and talent demonstrated in the entries sent from young people in our area.

“It made for a very tough decision at the end of the contest, but it was fantastic to see what everyone came up with – and I’m so excited to see what is sent in this year.

“So if you’re a primary school aged constituent from anywhere in the Louth and Horncastle constituency, please do send in your festive creation.”

The competition is open to all children up to the age of 11 and winners will have their first name and school/club name printed on the card and in associated media.

There will be a prize for the winner and two runners up and everyone entering will receive a certificate.

All types of creative designs are welcome, but you are asked to avoid using glitter, as it doesn’t come out well in printers.

Entries must include the child’s name, age, and contact address, and must be received by October 28.