Louth apprentice recognised in Apprenticeship Champions Awards

​An apprentice from Louth is just one of a number of youngsters who have been recognised for their efforts.

The winners of the Apprenticeship Champions Awards.

​Lincolnshire apprentices, trainers and employers who have gone above and beyond to make apprenticeships a success, have been recognised at the Apprenticeship Champions Awards ceremony for 2023.

Apprentice Champions were also awarded in sector categories, with Leila Mae Hall from Masons (Louth) Ltd presented with the Commercial Services Apprentice Champion in the awards.

Other winners were:

Health and Care Apprentice Champion – Millie Brightman from Great Northern Physiotherapy Limited

Education Apprentice Champion – Declan Brown from Scampton Church of

England Primary School

Government and Public Service Apprentice Champion – Abbie Beastall from West Lindsey District Council

Food Manufacturing Apprentice Champion – Sophie Camm from Bakkavor

Construction and Engineering Apprentice Champion – Ellie Wilds from Balfour Beatty

Cllr Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for adult learning at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Again this year, we were so impressed by the drive and commitment that all the apprentice nominees have shown to achieving their best, whatever qualification they have been working towards.

“Many of them have also achieved personal successes, with their employers commenting on how much they had grown as individuals as well as developing their skills. It was really hard to choose the winners, but all those who were shortlisted should be so proud of their achievements.

The awards also celebrate those employers and training providers who have embraced apprenticeships and made the programmes so successful.”

Clare Hughes, from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The awards celebration is a great way to showcase how much an apprentice can achieve and congratulations go to all the champions and nominees.

