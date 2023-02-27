Louth artist's "mind-blowing" commission designing Kiefer Sutherland's band poster

A Louth artist has described her "mind-blowing" commission designing Kiefer Sutherland's band poster

Louth artist Totty Simpson.

Artist Totty Simpson may have only been running her own art business for just over a year, but in that time she has taken the art work by storm, and now she has been commissioned to design actor Kiefer Sutherland's band’s poster for their recent tour.

Totty has been passionate about art since childhood, but she said art isn’t widely considered a viable career option and she considered careers in interior or graphic design.

But after her daughter was born, she started creating macrame wall hangings and then her own business – Wild Freya Designs – was born in 2022, encompassing her own brands entitled Alpha Female and Art is a Gun.

Totty Simpson's Chasing the Rain tour poster.

Totty explained: “Alpha Female came to me as a brand name one day, we’ve all heard of an alpha male, and alpha female might sound like an extreme feminist but there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of equality for women, and we still live in a patriarchal society.

"For me, it’s about that intuition and resilience of women – if males identify with those personality traits too then Alpha Female applies to them too then that’s good too.”

Art is a Gun came about for Totty because of how art can be viewed in different ways by different people:

"A gun is a strong powerful image and it’s also a polarising one – for some a gun is used to kill someone and to others, it can save a life. It’s like art – some people can fine solace in a piece of artwork and it connects with them, and others won’t understand it at all.”

Totty’s preferred medium of art is screen printing, which sees the artist using a screen with a mesh layer applied and then ink is forced through the mesh screen onto a surface using a squeegee.

Totty now uses this process to not only make works of art, but also prints products including t-shirts and tote bags.

And now Totty’s talents have seen her catch the attention of Hollywood actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland’s team, as she was asked to make 500 limited-edition posters for the Kiefer Sutherland Band’s Chasing the Rain tour.

“Considering I’ve only been screen printing for a year it was a baptism of fire and required a lot of planning,” she said, “ The posters all had to be the same, so it was like building a house, making sure the foundations were right and then building form there.

"It was a crazy, mind-blowing job and I felt so humbled by it, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and it’s so exciting.”

Totty was given VIP access to the Kiefer Sutherland Band’s Hull gig, where she was able to come face to face with one of her posters backstage.

You can next catch Totty at Lincoln’s Naughty Night Market on Sunday March 26, from 6pm onwards.