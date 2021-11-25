Louth baby bank is saved!

Jill Makinson-Sanders (right) with volunteers and supporters at the baby bank.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the baby bank had to wait a year before it could safely open its doors to the public, but it was eventually able to open at Church House in Upgate in April this year.

However, just five months after opening, the room was unfortunately needed back so that it could return to its pre-pandemic usage as a community room for various social and educational activities.

Despite this setback, the baby bank’s founder, Jill Makinson-Sanders, said: “We were determined that we should not let the community down. The facility is very much needed in Louth. ”

Jill explained that the venue needed to be based in the town centre, and large enough to store all of the donations that the baby bank recieves and passes on to those in need.

Fortunately, Louth Methodist Church felt the ethos fitted in comfortably with the community work carried out by the ‘Lighthouse’ scheme, which supports vulnerable and less fortunate people.

Jill told the Leader: “From today (Wednesday), the baby bank will operate from upstairs at Nichol Hill.

“There is a lift large enough to take a pram or pushchair, so the baby bank is still able to help everyone.

“As before, no questions are asked – the baby bank is happy to help all in need.”

She continued: “We have lots of equipment from potties to travel cots, prams and strollers to blankets and bedding, as well as children’s clothes from birth to two years old.

“And from this week, our volunteer Maureen has put on a lovely display of Christmas items too.

“There is also a big selection of baby food, kindly donated by Morrisons, and we have a supply of nappies too.

“With snow promised and families struggling from the increased cost of heating and food, together with Universal Credit cuts, the baby bank is more needed than ever.

“So if you have something that would help a family in need, we are pleased to receive donations on Wednesdays and Fridays when we are open, from 10am to midday.”

Visitors with young families can also enjoy socialising with others on a Friday, the Methodist Church runs a Toddler Group from 10.30am. Tea, coffee, and cakes are also on offer in the church itself every Wednesday and Friday.

Jill concluded: “I can’t thank members of Lighthouse enough for giving up their Sunday afternoon to help the Baby Bank volunteers with the heavy lifting and carrying to move us.

“And Councillor George Horton was brilliant with transporting everything for us in his big white van.”