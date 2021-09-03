Louth boy (6) takes on big walking challenge in memory of Grandpa

Dominic completed the 10 mile walk at the weekend, in memory of his Grandpa.

Six-year-old Dominic Forman, who attends East Wold CE Primary School in Legbourne, lost his grandpa Robin Forman in December, following a kidney cancer diagnosis just three months earlier.

Following a chat with his parents, Helen and Edward, Dominic explained that he wanted to do something to: “help stop cancer and stop other children losing their grandpas”, and he decided to do a 10 mile walk from Tetney Lock to Riverhead, Louth, in aid of Kidney Research UK.

Although this was little Dominic’s furthest walk by quite some distance, he was determined to complete the challenge for his grandpa - which he successfully carried out on Saturday August 28 alongside his proud parents.

His mum Helen told the Leader: “We are extremely proud of Dominic for wanting to do this challenge for such a good cause and we are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.”

Dominic’s fundraising challenge has already raised more than £1,500 already - far exceeding his £200 target.

To find out more, and make a donation, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/dominics10milewalk

