​Louth canal, its music and other amazing opportunities

A campaign to raise awareness of Louth canal and its amazing opportunities, and to recruit more volunteers and members for the Navigation Trust, was launched at the annual ‘Culture at the Canal’ at Riverhead – a music event put on as part of the Zero Degrees Festival.

Mambo Jambo entertaining the crowds at annual ‘Culture at the Canal’ event. Image: Alison Eades

A full programme of music was enthusiastically presented by artists such at Zeph, Patrick Purves, Mambo Jambo and Molly Amour and her band 'The Hot Club de Lincoln', which all attracted good crowds.

The Model Boats club (from Cleethorpes), paddle boarders and even a canoe, provided action on the water.

The Mayor of Louth, Julia Simmons and her Consort Alan were on Official duty to open the event.

Canoeing and paddle boarding on the canal at the Canal Culture event. Image: Alison Eades

Coun Simmons gave her full support to Louth Navigation Trust and encouraged everyone to volunteer and get involved.

A couple of weeks previously, at the LNT (Louth Navigation Trust) AGM, Roger Subden, chair, had explained the campaign.

He said: “Our aspirational goal is still to open the waterway to boats one day, but right now we want to get young people out on the water, have more people using the towpath, and everyone keeping it high on their list as a place to enjoy this summer.”

Many people feel the canal and towpath are still under-utilised.

Some of the Culture on the Canal audience spread over the bridge at the Riverhead. Image Alison Eades

“We’ve had many projects over the years,” said Roger, “from renovating the Navigation Warehouse, to siting milestones and information boards along the towpath. But now is a good time to tell everyone the other work we do and to encourage more people to get involved.”

The next major event is in August, when a group of volunteer experts from the Inland Waterways Association will be working at Ticklepenny Lock to help repair the brickwork and preserve the lock’s unique ‘barrel-shaped’ walls.

Roger added: “They are an extremely knowledgeable and skilled group and we will be very lucky to have them working with us.”.

In September, there will be two full days of music and the Navigation mini museum

will be open to visitors, as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.