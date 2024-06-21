Louth cancer campaigner urging General Election candidates to commit to eradicating cancer

Louth cancer campaigner, Simon West, urging local candidates to make the general election a turning point for cancer.

​The driving force behind Louth’s popular cancer fundraising event is now calling on the next UK government to make eradicating cancer its top priority.

Simon West, 55, is a volunteer Ambassador for Cancer Research UK and is issuing a rallying cry for people to back the charity’s Turning Point for Cancer campaign.

Underlining unacceptable cancer waiting times and an alarming £1bn gap in funding for life-saving research, he says tackling the disease must be a top election priority for all political parties.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon, who lost his brother Gavin to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in 2014 and has seen several other friends and family members battle the disease, is urging local candidates to commit to Cancer Research UK’s five-point manifesto for cancer research and care if they’re elected.

Cancer campaigners from across the country at an event in London calling for a long-term cancer plan for England from the next Government.

He also wants to see politicians bring back legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco in the first King’s speech following the election, so that nobody born on or after January 2009 would ever legally be sold cigarettes in their lifetime.

Simon said: “Cancer affects every family, in every constituency. We must make sure it is at the forefront of the minds of all future MPs.

“As political parties reach out to the country, there’s never been a better opportunity to come together and demand the action people affected by cancer so desperately need and deserve. So, I hope people in Louth will get involved by emailing their local candidates and having their say. This general election must be a turning point for cancer.”

Simon united with campaigners of the One Cancer Voice coalition, including Cancer Research UK, from across the country in London last week to highlight the urgent need for a cancer plan for England.

They took the opportunity to send video messages to party health representatives Victoria Atkins (Conservatives), Wes Streeting (Labour), and Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrats) to back the introduction of a long-term, fully-funded cancer strategy to speed up progress in the fight against the disease.

If such a plan is rapidly rolled out after the election - along with measures to support research and better prevent, diagnose and treat the disease - Cancer Research UK’s calculations reveal the next Government could help prevent around 6,000 UK cancer deaths within five years. With sustained progress, this could rise to around 34,000 deaths avoided in a decade.

Simon added: “Saving lives must come before politics. When you hear those terrible words, “It’s cancer,” all people want to know is they – or their loved one – have the best possible chance of surviving. Whoever wins the general election, the next UK Government must help make this a reality for cancer patients everywhere.”

His call comes as new analysis from the charity reveals around 2.2 million people in the UK are projected to be diagnosed with the disease in the next five years.*

To help drive progress after the election, Cancer Research UK has published a ‘blueprint’ for long-term change outlined in Longer, better lives: a manifesto for cancer research and care which it says, if adopted, could help reduce cancer death rates by 15 percent by 2040, preventing around 110,000 deaths in the UK.

The charity is calling on the next UK Government to implement its five-step manifesto:

· Back research: Set out a plan to close the more than £1bn funding gap for research into cancer over the next decade.

· End cancers caused by smoking: This includes bringing back legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco in the first King’s Speech after the general election and funding a world-leading programme of measures to help people who smoke to quit. Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer and is responsible for around 55,000 cases in the UK every year.******

· Drive earlier diagnoses: Implement proven measures, including a lung screening programme, to diagnose cancers early and reduce inequalities in access.

· End the waits: Ensure cancer wait time targets are met across England.