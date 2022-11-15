Louth care home brings on talent

Care home staff have brought the X-Factor to residents and their families.

Dancing Queens: Cheryl Shorter, Megan Boyd and Jodie Knights.

As part of the Tanglewood Group’s ‘Tanglewood’s Got Talent’, each care home in the business put on a talent show to entertain the home’s community.

Meadows Park in Louth pulled out all the stops for their event and gave their audience an afternoon to remember.

Home manager Cheryl Shorter did not rest on her laurels as she gamely took part in the show and performed a dance routine with the Meadows Park TikTok Queens, namely her front of house manager Megan Boyd and floor manager Jodie Knights.

Winner of Tanglewood’s Got Talent at Meadows Park was Beth Boyden

The Elderly Brothers hosted the afternoon and acted as judges.

And the winner of Tanglewood’s Got Talent at Meadows Park was Beth Boyden who wowed the audience with her stunning and pitch-perfect rendition of Ella Henderson’s 'Yours'.

Cheryl Shorter said: “It was wonderful to put on a show for our residents and see the smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the performances.

"It was even more special to take part in the event and perform with the Meadows Park TikTok Queens – I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved; it was an amazing afternoon.

"Meadows Park most definitely has talent!”

Cheryl added: “If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, you can call the team at Meadows Park on 01507 304344, or email the home on [email protected]