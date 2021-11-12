Louth care home residents create ‘fitting tribute’ to the fallen

Residents at Meadows Park Care Home in Louth made a fitting tribute to the fallen by creating a solider of poppies.

Together with members of the team, residents spent several days gathering together 100s of handmade poppies which they then placed carefully over a cardboard cut-out soldier in respect of Remembrance Day.

The result was a beautiful visual tribute in honour of those who had given the ultimate sacrifice in the name of duty and in the hope that others could live in more peaceful times.

Home Manager Cheryl Shorter said: “Remembrance Day is incredibly meaningful to many of our residents and our team.

“It was therefore important for Meadows Park to remember those who sacrificed so much through a tribute that was appropriate and respectful.