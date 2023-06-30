Louth charity’s £21k boost to help deliver news

A charity helping those who are blind or sight impaired to be as independent as they wish and to live the life they choose

​Some of the volunteers who bring the news to life for those who are blind or sight impaired. Photo: Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society

Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, based in Louth’s Ramsgate, has an army of volunteers who give up their time every week to produce talking newspapers.

This includes the Louth Leader and Skegness Standard, as well as other papers covering these areas, plus Gainsborough and Lincoln.

Now, they are taking on the production of a Grimsby talking newspaper and have received more than £20,000 to help them do it.

Mandy Johnson, Chief Executive of Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, said: “We were delighted to receive a cheque for £21,000 from Soundscene, who have produced a talking edition of The Grimsby Telegraph since 1980.

"The volunteers who have worked on the project have recently taken the decision to retire and so the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society have taken it on.”

Mandy is pictured receiving the cheque from Gill Strempel and David Everdson, on the left, and

charity administrator Karen Reeson, together with talking newsapaper Volunteers Jane Riggall, Ros Riggall and Brian Cooper on the right.

If you or anyone you know is blind or has a vision impairment and would like to know more about Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society and the services they offer, call 01507 605604 or email [email protected] .