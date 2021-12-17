Louth Choral Society: ‘Christmas by Candlelight’ has been cancelled

The Louth Choral Society has said that, due to circumstances beyond their control, they have been forced to postpone tomorrow evening’s concert at St James’ Church.

By James Silcocks
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:28 pm
In an email to supporters today, a Louth Choral Society spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to advise that, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have been forced to postpone tomorrow night’s concert.

“We take the health and safety of everyone very seriously and, in view of the recent Covid escalation, feel it is the best decision.

“If you have purchased tickets at Beaumont’s, Louth, please return them to the shop and they will refund cash for returned tickets.

“Tickets purchased through Ticketsource will be refunded by them.

“Once again, apologies for any inconvenience caused and we hope to see you in 2022.”