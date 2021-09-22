Louth Christmas Tree festival will return this winter

A photo from the first Christmas Tree Festival at St James' Church in 2018.

A Church spokesperson said: “Come along and bring your friends and families to enjoy the wonder of this spectacular event.

“We are anticipating an even better display than 2019 with more trees sponsored and decorated by local groups, schools and businesses.

“There will be live music, a raffle, tombola, stalls on the cobbles, and refreshments available throughout the festival which is free to enter during the day.

“The spectacular launch evening on the Friday (December 3) will be organised by The Friends of St. James’.

If you would like to display a tree or a wreath, contact the team on 01507 604132.

The festival will launch on the morning of Friday December 3, with an evening event starting at 7pm (tickets available on the door).

The opening times are as follows:

• Friday December 3rd, 10.30-4.00pm

• Friday evening event, 7.00-9.00pm (tickets on the door)

• Saturday December 4th, 10.30-4.00pm

• Sunday December 5th, 11.30- 4.00pm (Christingle Service 4.00pm)

• Monday December 6th, 10.30-4.00pm.

• Tuesday December 7th, 10.30-4.00pm.