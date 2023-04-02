Louth club cartwheels into national awards final

Magna Vitae Gymnastics Club has been named a Club of the Year finalist in the British Gymnastics Awards 2023.

Gymnastic Club coaching team members, from left, Charlotte McGregor, Charlotte Kilby and Lewis Blakey

The National Awards celebrate the achievements of the most inspirational clubs and individuals within the gymnastics community – a community dedicated to delivering excellence and inspiring participation.

​The shortlists for the British Gymnastic Awards were announced last week and Magna Vitae Gymnastics Club, was delighted to be named as one of only five finalists in the under-250 members category.

The Club of the Year Award is given to recognise those clubs that have gone above and beyond to promote positive experiences and opportunities for their members.

James Cough Duty Manager at Meridian Leisure Centre for Magna Vitae said: "We are delighted to be a finalist at the British Gymnastics Awards.

"As a community club, we want to give our members an enriching and, above all,

fun experience, a place where they can be active, learn new skills and make

friends.

"It is an honour to be recognised, and we thank all the parents and gymnasts for attending and for their fantastic support of our club.

"We are nothing without them!”*

​Fully affiliated with British Gymnastics, Magna Vitae Gymnastics club, operated by the Magna Vitae Community Trust for Leisure and Culture, has 241 members aged five to 16, an inclusive community club that prides itself on promoting accessible gymnastics opportunities for all abilities.

​Training weekly at the Meridian Leisure Centre, the club offers preschool sessions for 18 months to 4 years, support several primary schools with the delivery of gymnastics lessons, and promotes opportunities for secondary school-age participants.

In 2022, in partnership with Active Lincolnshire, the club delivered a Girls Active Day, attended by 120 girls from 10 local secondary schools.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Magna Vitae Gymnastics Club is passionate about supporting its members with exciting new opportunities and it has recently launched an in-house competition, ensuring all members can compete without travelling.

The club also boasts a young leaders programme, enabling advanced gymnastics to gain

coaching and leadership skills while supporting younger members' development.

​​​​​​​​For anyone interested in giving gymnastics a try, get in touch by emailing [email protected] or call 01507 607650