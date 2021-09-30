Louth event for older people will feature guided walk and ‘tai chi’ taster session

International Day of Older People

The event is being held as part of the ‘International Day of Older People’ which takes place on October 1 every year.

On Friday morning, doors will open at 10am with free tea and coffee available for all attendees.

There will be a number of stalls with information, and a guided walk (and optional litter pick) leaving from the leisure centre at 10.30am.

A ‘tai chi’ taster session will be available at 11.30am, and the event will finish at 1pm.