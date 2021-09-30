Louth event for older people will feature guided walk and ‘tai chi’ taster session

A number of events for older people will be available at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth tomorrow morning (Friday), organised by TED - Ageing Better in East Lindsey.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:05 am
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:06 pm
International Day of Older People

The event is being held as part of the ‘International Day of Older People’ which takes place on October 1 every year.

On Friday morning, doors will open at 10am with free tea and coffee available for all attendees.

There will be a number of stalls with information, and a guided walk (and optional litter pick) leaving from the leisure centre at 10.30am.

A ‘tai chi’ taster session will be available at 11.30am, and the event will finish at 1pm.

For more information, contact the TED Team on 01529 301966 or email [email protected]

East Lindsey