Louth: Free meals for those in need on Christmas Day

Paul Hugill at the Priory Hotel in Louth.

Social entrepreneur Paul Hugill told the Leader that it is a privilege to give back to the community which has supported the Serendipity Initiative, which enables people with learning challenges to work and build strong fulfilled lives.

So far, award-winning gelato makers, artisan pizza makers and butchers from the local area have all pledged their support.

Paul Hugill said: “If you are alone, do not feel embarrassed to join us! This is not charity, it’s community. That’s what the Neighbours Kitchen is all about.

“The Neighbours Kitchen, which has cooked and shared over 100,000 free meals since it started in March 2020, is founded and run with the ethos that community is all about neighbours watching out for each other.

“One day you might be the one who needs a bowl of sugar, and the next the person sharing it with someone else. Modern life - and especially life since Covid came into our lives - is a rollercoaster.

Paul added: “We’d love more local businesses to get involved and any help or support is greatly appreciated. We expect to serve around 100 dinners and deliver around 50.

“2021 has been a tough year for many, and this is a small but heartfelt gesture to say hey we are all in this together!

Volunteers preparing meals for the Neighbours Kitchen scheme.

The meal will be hosted at The Priory Hotel at 1pm, and anyone attending will need to do a Covid test beforehand.