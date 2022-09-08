Louth & Horncastle MP pays tribute to "our constant" Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty The Queen.

Ms Atkins has said that it was a day we knew must come, but hoped we never would, and has also expressed her hope for the future for King Charles III, who it was confirmed this evening has ascended the throne upon his mother’s death.

In her statement posted in tribute to Her Majesty on her Instagram account, Ms Atkins said: “She was our constant. From wise words in her Christmas addresses, to succour in times of distress such as the pandemic, and even on our bank notes, coins and stamps – as well as that radiant smile – she was an integral part of our lives.”

Ms Atkins went on to say that we are “privileged” to have lived in the Elizabethan era and owe her our “heartfelt thanks for her reign”.

“As we mourn the end of this era, however, we also have hope for the future in King Charles III,” she continued.

"He will lead our nation with the same devotion and skill as his beloved mother”

She concluded by sending her “sincere condolences and prayers” to the King and his family at this difficult time, and ended with “God Save The King.”

Across the district, tributes have been pouring in for Her Majesty.

Horncastle Theatre Company held a minute’s silence for The Queen before tonight’s performance of My Cousin Rachel, and St Mary’s Church offered a prayer in memory of Her Majesty.

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Haward confirmed that all police station flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect to The Queen.

"We join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her loss. It has been an honour to serve her,” he said, “From our Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, has paid tribute to Her Majesty tonight, saying: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the royal family on the news of the death of our much beloved Queen Elizabeth.

“Since the day of her coronation in 1953, her life has been one of loyal and unstinting service to our nation and the Commonwealth. She has brought great wisdom and stability and provided a shining example of Christian discipleship and witness as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

“We give thanks for her life and deeply mourn her passing.

“We pray at this moment of great sorrow for the Royal family and all who mourn.

“May they know the consolation that the Lord is in our midst and turns the darkness of death into the dawn of new life, and the sorrow of parting into the joy of heaven.”