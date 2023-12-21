Louth & Horncastle MP's tribute to Francis Dymoke

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.

Yesterday (Wednesday) we brought you the sad news that Francis had died aged 68, and tributes have begun to come in for the King’s Champion, of Scrivelsby.

​Ms Atkins said she was "very sad” to hear of the passing of Mr Dymoke:

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his adored wife, Gail, his family and many friends at this time,” she said.

“It was a joy to see Francis take up his important role as King’s Champion in King Charles III’s Coronation earlier this year.

“Francis was a very kind man who always had time for a smile and a conversation, particularly about farming and his beloved Lincolnshire countryside.