Louth & Horncastle MP's tribute to Francis Dymoke

​Louth & Horncastle MP and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has paid tribute to Francis Dymoke.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 08:17 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 08:17 GMT
Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.
Yesterday (Wednesday) we brought you the sad news that Francis had died aged 68, and tributes have begun to come in for the King’s Champion, of Scrivelsby.

​Ms Atkins said she was "very sad” to hear of the passing of Mr Dymoke:

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his adored wife, Gail, his family and many friends at this time,” she said.

“It was a joy to see Francis take up his important role as King’s Champion in King Charles III’s Coronation earlier this year.

“Francis was a very kind man who always had time for a smile and a conversation, particularly about farming and his beloved Lincolnshire countryside.

"He will be very much missed."

