Louth & Horncastle's Reform candidate confident of win in General Election

Louth & Horncastle's Reform candidate Sean Matthews.

Louth & Horncastle's former Conservative voter-turned Reform candidate has said he is confident of his party winning the General Election, praising the party leader Nigel Farage as the “most influential” politician the country has had in years.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Sean Matthews is standing as the Reform Party’s candidate in the Louth & Horncastle, and he said he’s confident that he will be the one to oust Victoria Atkins Conservative Party from power on Thursday (July 4).

He said he has been into politics since his childhood: “One of my first memories is running in from school, lying on the floor, and listening to the radio, hearing Margaret Thatcher become the first female elected leader of a political party,” he said.

"You can’t be involved in politics in the police, so when I retired I became involved when we moved to Horncastle.”

Sean was a member of the Conservative Association for many years and was former deputy chairman of the Association, but said he became more and more disillusioned with the party’s policies over time:

"I felt that they were moving further and further away from my own views, but they are the most successful political party in the world so I stayed – until we had Rishi Sunak forced upon us who no-one voted for, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Feeling that the Reformer views closely aligned with his own, he decided to stand as a candidate when the election was called, and he said he believes that this election is the most exciting in recent history.

"I can’t remember a more exciting election,” he said, “Six to eight weeks ago everyone thought that this would be a two-horse race between Labour and the Tories but now I think there’s such a dislike for both parties and they want a change.”

Sean said that if he was to find himself voted in as Louth & Horncastle’s MP on Thursday night, his top priorities would be to hold a meeting in the constituency so that people can bring their concerns to him

"I will be a local MP for local people,” he said, “There’s a hieracy of desires from people in my inbox – to stop [National Grid’s] pylons, the nuclear waste facility at Theddlethorpe – and I want to be able to give people whatever they need.”

Nigel Farage, he added, will be an “amazing” Prime Minister and praised the Reform leader as the “most infuential politian the country has had for years”: