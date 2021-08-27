Louth is ‘one of the best’ areas for strong community spirit, claims report

Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson

Our area is listed as having one of the ‘strongest’ community spirits, based on polling of 5,000 people across 630 different areas in Great Britain.

According to analysis in the Daily Telegraph, the rankings were based on data including whether residents knew their neighbours, could walk around the community comfortably, were willing to help other local people in need, had opportunities to join charity projects and recreational clubs, and did not feel lonely or isolated.

Earlier this week, the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson, gave the Louth Leader his reaction to the report’s findings.

Coun Hobson said: “Those of us who have the pleasure of calling Louth ‘home’ already know what a fantastic place it is to live, work and do business as well as thriving as a destination for visitors from near and far.

“It is reassuring to know that our wonderful town is considered one of the very best locations from right across the country for its community spirit – something that is strong in our town and which the people of Louth have, for a very long time, held a proud reputation for.