Louth lad in ‘top ten’ young digital leaders in the UK - cast your vote to help him win!

Marcus with his partner, Aine.

Marcus Melton, 27, who attended Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, has been nominated for having “driven the exploration and implementation of emerging technologies across a 30,000-plus employee organisation during a critical time for the department”.

The nomination summary adds that Marcus’s leadership has ranged from holding demonstrations of virtual reality driven workshops, to delivering Defra-wide chatbots.

His proud parents, Wendy and Shane, explained that after finishing school in Louth, Marcus headed off to the University of Sunderland to study Business and Applied Marketing Management.

He graduated from his course at the top of the class with a first class honours, and also won the Marriott Prize for Business Placement Student of the Year, the Chartered Institute of Marketing prize for Achievement in Business and Marketing Management, and the Ede & Ravenscroft prize for achievement - the first time any student in the University’s history has won all three accolades.

It is for his work in Defra that Marcus has been selected in the UK Digital Leaders Top 100 and shortlisted in the Top 10 for Young Digital Leader of the Year.

The selection has now gone to a public vote closing on October 22, before the winners are announced on November 11 at the annual Digital Leaders 100 Awards, taking place at The Shard.

Marcus’s parents told the Leader: “(We) are incredibly proud of what our son has achieved.

“He has always been very focused on what he has wanted to do in life and does this with diligence and determination, whilst remaining the respectful and loving son and brother.

“If people could vote for him we would be so grateful; he so deserves this.”