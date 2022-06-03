Louth lit up at Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting

Louth dignitaries including Mayor Jeremy Baskett and Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins at the beacon lighting.

The town came together at St James church for the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Community Beacon.

People began to gather from 7pm onwards to make a night of it, with food available at the Wheatsheaf from the Badboy Bagel Co.

A short service of Thanksgiving took place at 9pm in the church, with a premiere of the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) Jubilee Anthem, with the Bugler and Choir performing and then the church bells rang.

Smiling at the lighting of the beacon, from left: Ray and Chris Baker with Adrian and Alison Gorst.

The Beacon was lit by the Mayor of Louth Jeremey Baskett at 9.45pm, along with more than 1,500 beacons that were lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.

Louth's Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting, bugler Adam Barter.

Louth Mayor Jeremy Baskett lights the Beacon.