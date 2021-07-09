Louth ‘Memory Walk’ will support locals affected by dementia

Louth Memory Walk

The walk will take place on Sunday July 18, commencing at the Hallington end of Hubbard’s Hills.

Participants should meet there for registration at 1.30pm and the walk will began at 2pm, following a 2.5 mile route to the Meridian Leisure Centre.

The route will be wheelchair friendly with members of the Rotary Club of Louth providing marshals along the route.

Refreshments at the end of the walk in the Meridian Centre will be provided by the Inner Wheel Club of Louth.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “We would request participants on the walk to make a suggested donation of £5 per adult and £2 per child.

“You can donate or ask your family and friends to sponsor you. Find us at GofundmeUK: Louth Memory Walk 2021.

“Please note that all participants are requested to wear a face mask at registration, and then observe social distancing on the walk unless members of a household.

“Why not join us and make new friends on the walk to ‘make memories matter’?

To find out more about Rotary Club of Louth, or for an informal chat about membership, contact Lesley Lewis on 07805 346357.