Louth nurse retires after illustrious 45-year career

​A Louth nurse has called time on her impressive career after 45 years of caring for the community.

Jayne receiving her award at Celebrating Success Awards 2022 with Elaine Baylis, LCHS Chair.

Jayne Ashby started nursing in 1977 as a student nurse at what was known as the Lincoln School of Nursing, qualifying as a state registered nurse in 1981.

She worked in acute hospitals, while bringing up her two children, until she qualified as a midwife.

There were no substantive posts in midwifery at the time, so she worked in community services as a community registered general nurse in the Sleaford area, one of the first community nurses to work in the district nursing team.

Jayne Ashby pictured from her early days in the NHS, taken in about 1985.

Jayne’s final role in Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) is matron in Louth Urgent Treatment Centre.

Her career highlights include working closely with adult social care as a health care leader to implement the first intermediate care service in Lincolnshire, set up to provide care either in a patient's own home or one of the care homes.

Jayne also took on a secondment to the University of Nottingham as a lecturer/practitioner and taught student nurses on the Making a Difference nursing course.

Natalie McKee, Divisional Lead for Integrated Urgent and Emergency Care, nominated Jayne for LCHS staff awards last year.

She said: “Jayne is a great nurse. She listens, cares and has always strived to do the absolute best for patients. She’s an asset to the NHS and this our opportunity to celebrate and recognise her contribution.”

After Natalie’s nomination, Jayne won the Chair’s award in LCHS’ staff awards for her dedication to LCHS and serving our community.

Jayne said: “I have enjoyed my nursing career and working with LCHS is like being in one big family. Staff have supported me and been there for me throughout my career.

“I was so proud to receive the chair’s award at the last staff awards before I retire.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the time I have spent working with LCHS and the many inspiring managers and leaders I have learned from and been proud to have worked with.”