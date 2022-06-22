Louth philanthropist's Royal appointment to receive MBE from Duke of Cambridge

Paul Hugill MBE with HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

Paul Hugill, chief executive of the Serendipity Initiative and Neighbours Kitchen located at The Priory Hotel in Louth, was named in the Queen’s New Years Honour’s List for “services to people with learning difficulties”, thanks to the Serendipity Initiative.

This scheme helps people with learning difficulties and trauma “to build skills and confidence through employment to live a life that positively ripples into their family and community”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Paul had quite the busy week as he was invited to attend The Queens Jubilee Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

He said: “It was quite a road trip that included attending the service along with the Prime Minister, various dignitaries, and members of the Royal Household.

"It was an honor to share the story of Louth’s amazing community spirit and the incredible things we are achieving with the support of local residents and businesses.”

After spending the day in the capital, he then went straight back to Louth to help out with a fundraising community food and music event, which was aiming to help raise money and food donations for both the Neighbours Kitchen and ECHO, which support local people in crisis.

Then, Paul had another quick turnaround in order to get to Buckingham Palace to receive his MBE from His Royal Highness Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Although Paul would not disclose the content of his discussions with Prince William, he did say:

"The Prince is genuine and compassionate man who clearly cares about the country.

"I am very much looking forward to further discussions with His Royal Highness about how we can improve things for people with learning difficulties."

The Neighbours Kitchen was launched by Paul during the first coronavirus lockdown, helping to provide thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the community, with support from other local businesses.