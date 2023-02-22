A number of residents in Louth have shown plans to replace football pitch in Louth with an artificial one the red card, and have appealed for council members to rethink the plans

Louth residents gather at Wood Lane playing field.

East Lindsey District Council have submitted a planning application to build a 3G football pitch on the Wood Lane playing field in town, which are part of the council’s Meridian Leisure Centre.

The plans would see the football pitch replaced with 3G synthetic turf surface, and with an accompanying perimeter fence, floodlights, storage container, new hardstanding areas, and a footpath.Resident James Timson, who lives near the playing fields, contacted the Louth Leader concerned that ELDC’s plans would mean the loss of one of the town’s last remaining green spaces, and that “destroying a public one to create a private one is criminal”.

"We are in disbelief that ELDC thinks their application is in line with planning policy, or what the majority of residents of our town want and need.

A graphic of the plans on Wood Lane.

"Wood Lane playing field is a vital amenity for local people, providing free access to a green space which is used by so many people for a wide variety of activities, including family football sessions, rounders, rugby, frisbee, running, dog walking and daily exercise.

"Removing this green space is unacceptable, given recent research highlighting its importance to physical and mental health. ‘Fields in Trust’ guidance for outdoor sport and play, first published in the 1930s, recommends a minimum of 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of accessible green space – such as parks, public gardens, nature reserves and playing fields – per 1,000 people. By taking our playing field away, ELDC would take Louth from well below this figure to woefully below at just 0.9 hectares per 1000 people). When green space is taken away, deprivation and social inequality increase, leading to increased crime rates, reduced quality of life and shorter life expectancy.”

David Manders, chairman of the Louth Sports Association, has also opposed the plans because it would deprive families living on the surrounding estates of accessible green spaces, as well as environmental damage and the impact on neighbouring residential areas:

“This site is one of the few remaining grass areas of public open space in town,” he said, “As such, it is used for a variety of recreational and leisure pursuits. Many of these are of an informal, friendly or family nature and not organised sport. We should be careful not to deny people leisure space when they maybe don't have the means to pay for club activities.

“3G pitches may well provide a good facility for sports regardless of the weather, but they are likely to have some cost attached to them for people wishing to use them. If people do choose to pay to use them it will only be for a prearranged time and for a brief period of an hour or so.

“There is an environmental issue to be addressed. The construction of this facility would lead to the loss of valuable hedgerows, shrubs and trees in addition to the massive area of free growing grass. Such a move is hardly consistent with our national desires to be more environmentally aware.”

Independent East Lindsey District Councillor and Louth Town Councillor George Horton has said he “is in disbelief” at the plans:

"Residents have been red carded by East Lindsey District Council and the Football Foundation as the two organisations want to plough up the last remaining public grass football pitch, free to use by children, grandchildren and families.

“All this because they what a 3G pitch putting down in its place on Wood Lane.”

The application has so far received 14 Neighbour Objection Comments on East Lindsey District Council’s website and the plans have received a number of comments, both positive and negative, on social media.

Speaking in its favour, one resident said: “All year round sports venue that sports and schools can all use – what’s not to like? Better than a field that’s covered in dog [faeces] all the time.”

Another said: “Great idea. It means that the kids will have a space to use all year round. Kids football games and training are cancelled so often because the pitch isn’t perfect and this will help alleviate the problem.”

An East Lindsey District Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to put forward this application to invest in a new artificial grass football pitch at Meridian Leisure Centre, part of our continued commitment to improving sporting and recreation facilities across East Lindsey.

“There is a clear demand for more modern, year-round, all-weather football and sporting facilities in Louth, and we hope that offering new pitches and training areas within the same space can help to increase access and participation and offer an enhanced place for residents of all ages to play, exercise and socialise together.”

