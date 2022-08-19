Louth Rotary driving plans forward towards fundraising hill climb

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth Rotary's Vintage Hill Climb event.

Louth Rotary are organising a Vintage Hill Climb, and all vehicles aged from 1940 and older are invited to join in, with all proceeds to Cancer Research UK and local good causes in Louth.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday September 3 on Chapel Lane in Scamblesby, the event has the provision for up to 50 vintage vehicles to take part – not to mention hundreds of spaces for vintage cars and cycles of all shapes, sizes and ages to take part in the vintage vehicle static display.

The event opens from 9.30am with the first trial set to begin at around 10am, and is scheduled to take place throughout the day.

The Hill Climb and Classic Car Display is being organised by Rotary president Alan Curtis, who said that if it is a success, the Rotary may plan to hold it again next year.

He said: “We’re very excited about the event and the people of Scamblesby have been so supportive of it.

"We’ve already got 42 cars taking part in the hill climb and we’ve got provision for up to 50 to take part so we’re nearly sold out, and we’re hoping all these pre-war vehicles will help to create a real vintage atmosphere.

"We just hope that lots of people come out and support us because it’s for two really good causes.”

While this is not a timed event, cars are invited to take part in 'spirited display runs'.

Marshalling will be provided by the British Motorsport Marshalling Club, as well as help and assistance from Mablethorpe and District Motor Club to help keep both riders and spectators safe.

Spectators will be able to view the event from the start line and will also have access to the paddock area.

As well as the hill climbs and classic cars on display, there will also be plenty of local businesses offering food and drink throughout the day, as well as live music from Wolds-based band Itchy Fingers.

Prices are £5 for an Adult spectator and it’s free for children under 16 with a paying adult.

Entries for the static classic vehicle display – which includes two adult tickets to view the hill climb – is £10 and £35 for the hill climb.