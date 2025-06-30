'Louth should be so proud' -- annual Run For Life event is 'spectacular' success

Louth “should be proud of what it has created” with the annual institution that is the Run For Life event in aid of charity.

So said the chairman of the organising committee, Simon West, after another hugely successful renewal of the event on the sun-baked streets of the town on Sunday.

More than 1,100 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages, watched by hundreds of cheering spectators, took part in the run, which is now in its 19th year.

And with more than £25,000 (and still counting) raised by the runners via sponsorship, the event is now well on its way to breaking the £1 million barrier for Cancer Research UK since it began in 2006.

Hundreds of runners and spectators gather at the start line for Louth Run For Life 2025 on Sunday.

Simon described Sunday’s scene as “spectacular” and added: “It was amazing to see the whole town come out in support of the event on such a hot day.

"It all went really well, and the feedback we have received has been amazing. It made me proud to be from Louth. The local community should be extremely proud of what it has created.

"I hope everyone will stick with us as we head towards that million mark as soon as possible.”

The event comprised three runs – one over five kilometres for women, which attracted about 600 entrants, including Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, one over five kilometres for men and one over one kilometre for under-12s.

Harry Otty, the winner of the under-12s run for the second year on the trot, receives the Toni Cummings Memorial Trophy from Toni's husband, Gordon Cummings, and daughter, Kathryn Axton.

First home in the youngsters’ run for the second year running was 11-year-old Harry Otty, who clocked a time of two minutes, 44 seconds, finishing in front of Ollie Ireland in second and Jenson Leafe in third.

Harry duly received the Toni Cummings Memorial Trophy, named after a much-valued Louth Run For Life committee member who sadly died suddenly last year.

Her husband, Gordon Cummings, and daughter, Kathryn Axton, presented the trophy to happy Harry.

In the women’s run, Hollie Wall was the first to cross the finishing line in a time of 19 minutes, 09 seconds. Second was Hollie Harris and third was Emma Reid.

A pushchair helped this double act complete the course.

Winning hero of the men’s run was Andrew Morgan in 17 minutes, 30 seconds, ahead of second-placed Chris Taylor and third-placed Phil Hubbard-Smith.

However, the event wasn’t a competitive race for many. It was simply a means of enjoying a day out and raising funds for a very important charity. Some even completed the course in fancy dress.

Thankfully, the hot weather did not cause any serious problems and when everyone had got their breath back, an after-run party was hosted by Sharon Davies at The King’s Head pub on Mercer Row.

"The day was a great testament to Louth,” said Simon. “As well as the organising committee, my thanks go to all the amazing volunteers.

Some fun-runners completed the course in fancy dress.

"We had about 80 volunteers helping to make sure the runners got round the course safely. We can’t stage events like this without them, or without the many businesses and organisations who provide support and sponsorship.”

Among those businesses was the Louth and Alford branch of NFU Mutual, which made a donation of almost £8,000 to boost the coffers.

Other supporters included Lovelle Estate Agency, Batemans Brewery, GB Dance School, Bridge McFarland solicitors, the King’s Head pub, MRW Services Ltd, Frank B Forman and Sons Ltd, MacDonald’s Engineers Ltd, Bush Landscaping and Fencing, C&R Removals, Louth Town Council, Louth Sports Association, Parks Wealth Management Ltd and SupaDupaTees.

The event was compered by Ross Carrick, of BBC Radio Lincolnshire, supported by DJ Rick Howell, and the official event starter was Coun Darren Hobson, the Mayor of Louth.

Now all attention switches to Louth’s Santa Run For Life, which was a big Christmas hit when held for the first time in December 2024.

The maximum number of runners has been raised from 400 to 600 for this year’s event on Sunday, December 7, and online registrations can be made from this week via Cancer Research UK.